Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse concierge hot tub playground

The Perfect HideawayThe charming community of Autumn Village is a great place to call home! Surrounded by mature trees and landscaping, you will feel like you have escaped to serenity!Located at the base of Milton and right outside of Fife, you will enjoy the convenience of nearby restaurants & shopping, as well as easy freeway access. Call or stop by today and make Autumn Village Apartments your new home!