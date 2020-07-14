All apartments in Milton
Autumn Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Autumn Village

2211 6th Ave · (833) 822-2470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 6th Ave, Milton, WA 98354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
hot tub
playground
The Perfect HideawayThe charming community of Autumn Village is a great place to call home! Surrounded by mature trees and landscaping, you will feel like you have escaped to serenity!Located at the base of Milton and right outside of Fife, you will enjoy the convenience of nearby restaurants & shopping, as well as easy freeway access. Call or stop by today and make Autumn Village Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 space provided per resident.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Village have any available units?
Autumn Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does Autumn Village have?
Some of Autumn Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Village currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Village is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Village offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Village offers parking.
Does Autumn Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Autumn Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Village have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Village has a pool.
Does Autumn Village have accessible units?
Yes, Autumn Village has accessible units.
Does Autumn Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Autumn Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Autumn Village has units with air conditioning.
