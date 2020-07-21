All apartments in Parkland
Parkland, WA
10133 Patterson Street South
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:14 PM

10133 Patterson Street South

10133 Patterson Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10133 Patterson Street South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a self guided tour @ www.rently.com today!

Remodeled Duplex in Good location with garage and fenced yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 Patterson Street South have any available units?
10133 Patterson Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 10133 Patterson Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Patterson Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Patterson Street South pet-friendly?
No, 10133 Patterson Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 10133 Patterson Street South offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Patterson Street South offers parking.
Does 10133 Patterson Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10133 Patterson Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Patterson Street South have a pool?
No, 10133 Patterson Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Patterson Street South have accessible units?
No, 10133 Patterson Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Patterson Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10133 Patterson Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10133 Patterson Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10133 Patterson Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
