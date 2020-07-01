All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 21315 52nd Ave W #G241.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
21315 52nd Ave W #G241
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

21315 52nd Ave W #G241

21315 52nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Cascade View
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21315 52nd Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Mountlake Terrace - Pheasant Hill Condominiums- Two bedroom, one bathroom. 776 sq ft second floor unit. Kitchen with new stainless appliances. Open living/dining area with hardwood floors and private balcony. Second bedroom has sliding doors that opens to living room w/ fireplace, Storage unit on deck. Close to bus routes, easy access to I-5, park and ride and shopping. Two parking spaces included. Clubhouse with gym, sauna, hottub and seasonal pool.

Please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 for any inquiries.

(RLNE5220749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have any available units?
21315 52nd Ave W #G241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have?
Some of 21315 52nd Ave W #G241's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 currently offering any rent specials?
21315 52nd Ave W #G241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 pet-friendly?
No, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 offer parking?
Yes, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 offers parking.
Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have a pool?
Yes, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 has a pool.
Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have accessible units?
No, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 does not have accessible units.
Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21315 52nd Ave W #G241 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College