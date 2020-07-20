Amenities

8279 W Mercer Way Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Mercer Island Waterfront Home - Spectacular waterfront home on Mercer Island



This is a one of a kind lake front home and features:

- 6,600 sq ft of living area on three floors

- 5 bedrooms plus bonus room

- 5.5 bathrooms

- Guest bedroom with full bath and has its own entrance

- TWO kitchens, main one upstairs and one on lower level steps from deck, yard and dock

- Den or office on upper level with great view

- Rec or hobby room

- 4 fireplaces

- Wine Cellar

- Garage

- Multiple decks

- New Hot Tub

- Large Private dock



The master suite features its own fireplace and a large spa like bathroom and walk-in closet.



Pets are generally ok but are approved on a case by case basis.



Tours are by appointment only, do not visit the property with out making prior arrangements with us. Thank you



Please call 206-629-6670 for more details or to arrange a tour.



