All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 8279 W Mercer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
8279 W Mercer Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

8279 W Mercer Way

8279 West Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8279 West Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Seashore Lakefront

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
8279 W Mercer Way Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Mercer Island Waterfront Home - Spectacular waterfront home on Mercer Island

This is a one of a kind lake front home and features:
- 6,600 sq ft of living area on three floors
- 5 bedrooms plus bonus room
- 5.5 bathrooms
- Guest bedroom with full bath and has its own entrance
- TWO kitchens, main one upstairs and one on lower level steps from deck, yard and dock
- Den or office on upper level with great view
- Rec or hobby room
- 4 fireplaces
- Wine Cellar
- Garage
- Multiple decks
- New Hot Tub
- Large Private dock

The master suite features its own fireplace and a large spa like bathroom and walk-in closet.

Pets are generally ok but are approved on a case by case basis.

Tours are by appointment only, do not visit the property with out making prior arrangements with us. Thank you

Please call 206-629-6670 for more details or to arrange a tour.

(RLNE3491580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8279 W Mercer Way have any available units?
8279 W Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 8279 W Mercer Way have?
Some of 8279 W Mercer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8279 W Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
8279 W Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8279 W Mercer Way pet-friendly?
No, 8279 W Mercer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 8279 W Mercer Way offer parking?
Yes, 8279 W Mercer Way offers parking.
Does 8279 W Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8279 W Mercer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8279 W Mercer Way have a pool?
No, 8279 W Mercer Way does not have a pool.
Does 8279 W Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 8279 W Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8279 W Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8279 W Mercer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMercer Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconiesMercer Island Apartments with Gyms
Mercer Island Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WA
University Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College