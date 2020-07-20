Amenities
8279 W Mercer Way Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Mercer Island Waterfront Home - Spectacular waterfront home on Mercer Island
This is a one of a kind lake front home and features:
- 6,600 sq ft of living area on three floors
- 5 bedrooms plus bonus room
- 5.5 bathrooms
- Guest bedroom with full bath and has its own entrance
- TWO kitchens, main one upstairs and one on lower level steps from deck, yard and dock
- Den or office on upper level with great view
- Rec or hobby room
- 4 fireplaces
- Wine Cellar
- Garage
- Multiple decks
- New Hot Tub
- Large Private dock
The master suite features its own fireplace and a large spa like bathroom and walk-in closet.
Pets are generally ok but are approved on a case by case basis.
Tours are by appointment only, do not visit the property with out making prior arrangements with us. Thank you
Please call 206-629-6670 for more details or to arrange a tour.
(RLNE3491580)