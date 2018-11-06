5221 88th AVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport tennis court fireplace

MercerIslandNearElementry - Property Id: 149804



Rebate for >1 month rental. 1st and last month's rents required for >1mo rent.

Furnished single family, one floor home in quiet neighborhood with beautiful view of Lake Washington and Seattle. 10 minute drive to Bellevue or Seattle. Partly fenced in back yard. Outdoor gas BBQ and table/chairs available for use. Mature trees.

5min walk to elementary .

Indoor hypoallergenic with laminate flooring with no pets or smokers within last 5 years.

Owner lives nearby and speaks Mandarin and some Spanish



+Gas furnace. No air conditioning.



No smoking or vaping on property. Owners sensitive to smells. Apologies.



Fully stocked kitchen.



2 bedrooms each with 1 queen bed

1 bedroom with bunk bed - twin on top, full on bottom

1 study w door with desk/chair and foam sofa that turns into a twin mattress



Walking distances

* Bus stop 204, 630 3min

* Park with public tennis courts and trails: 5min

* Library, Supermarket 25min



Parking

Detached covered carport accommodates 2 cars

No Pets Allowed



