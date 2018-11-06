All apartments in Mercer Island
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

5221 88th AVE SE

5221 88th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5221 88th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
MercerIslandNearElementry - Property Id: 149804

Rebate for >1 month rental. 1st and last month's rents required for >1mo rent.
Furnished single family, one floor home in quiet neighborhood with beautiful view of Lake Washington and Seattle. 10 minute drive to Bellevue or Seattle. Partly fenced in back yard. Outdoor gas BBQ and table/chairs available for use. Mature trees.
5min walk to elementary .
Indoor hypoallergenic with laminate flooring with no pets or smokers within last 5 years.
Owner lives nearby and speaks Mandarin and some Spanish

+Gas furnace. No air conditioning.

No smoking or vaping on property. Owners sensitive to smells. Apologies.

Fully stocked kitchen.

2 bedrooms each with 1 queen bed
1 bedroom with bunk bed - twin on top, full on bottom
1 study w door with desk/chair and foam sofa that turns into a twin mattress

Walking distances
* Bus stop 204, 630 3min
* Park with public tennis courts and trails: 5min
* Library, Supermarket 25min

Parking
Detached covered carport accommodates 2 cars
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149804p
Property Id 149804

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 88th AVE SE have any available units?
5221 88th AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 88th AVE SE have?
Some of 5221 88th AVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 88th AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5221 88th AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 88th AVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5221 88th AVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 5221 88th AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 5221 88th AVE SE offers parking.
Does 5221 88th AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5221 88th AVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 88th AVE SE have a pool?
No, 5221 88th AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 5221 88th AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5221 88th AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 88th AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 88th AVE SE has units with dishwashers.
