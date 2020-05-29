2958 76th Place SE 102

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

What a place to stay home! - Staying home has never been so good! Enjoy the sunkissed open plan home with a gas fireplace, hardwoods and vaulted ceilings. Whip up delicious meals in the kitchen featuring quartz counters, gas cooking and stainless appliances. Laze away the weekend in the deluxe master suite. Need privacy? 1st floor bedroom would make a fantastic work from home space. Relax on the deck and patio. Ideally located in the heart of MI, this stunning townhome is a few blocks New Season Market and Mercerdale Park.



(RLNE5713141)