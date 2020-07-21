All apartments in Mercer Island
2816 61st Ave SE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

2816 61st Ave SE

2816 61st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2816 61st Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
East Seattle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2816 61st Ave SE Available 09/01/19 Mercer Island Single Family - Charming home nestled on a quiet street just minutes to I-90 and all commutes. One block to public waterfront park ; 4 bedrooms (main Suite with 3/4 baths), 2 3/4 bath, 1 office/den can be used as add'l bedroom and huge bonus room; upstairs Master bedroom has it's own balcony with partial view of Lake WA; Two car garage with additional outdoor parking; No smoking, Pets ok but limit to size and #s. minimum 12 month lease.

Tenant occupied. Call at least 24 hrs. in advance for appointment to show. Please do not disturb the current Tenant.

(RLNE3411170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 61st Ave SE have any available units?
2816 61st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Is 2816 61st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2816 61st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 61st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 61st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2816 61st Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2816 61st Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2816 61st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 61st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 61st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2816 61st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2816 61st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2816 61st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 61st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 61st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 61st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 61st Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
