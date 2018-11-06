2212 66th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Top things about the house: 1) The light-the entire front of the house is windows. 2) The views-see Lake Washington, Seattle cityscape, Olympic Mountains, sunsets, cloudscapes, and firefly like planes going to SeaTac at night. 3) The greenery-Aubrey Davis park is out of front windows, and garden is right off the back deck. 4) The back patios- you can eat on the back deck all summer, and swing year' round. 5) The yard- has rich colors(both front and back) and a curtain of green. The spring is beautiful, and the fall is fabulous, in our yard and the park as well. 6) The privacy-it is above the street noise and traffic sounds. 7) The house itself-two story ceiling, openness of living/dinning room area, great for parties, kitchen is a great area for caters, bedrooms on the backside are quiet, Shoji sliding doors throughout. 8) The birds-we are visited daily by a great variety of birds. 9) The proximity to Seattle and Bellevue-less than 10 min to Seattle and 15 min to Bellevue. 10) Great place to host parties at home at SeaFair Air Show. 11) The house was built in 1975, but was remodeled in the last three years.



(RLNE5479247)