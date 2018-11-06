All apartments in Mercer Island
2212 66th Avenue Southeast
Last updated February 23 2020

2212 66th Avenue Southeast

2212 66th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2212 66th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Gold Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top things about the house: 1) The light-the entire front of the house is windows. 2) The views-see Lake Washington, Seattle cityscape, Olympic Mountains, sunsets, cloudscapes, and firefly like planes going to SeaTac at night. 3) The greenery-Aubrey Davis park is out of front windows, and garden is right off the back deck. 4) The back patios- you can eat on the back deck all summer, and swing year' round. 5) The yard- has rich colors(both front and back) and a curtain of green. The spring is beautiful, and the fall is fabulous, in our yard and the park as well. 6) The privacy-it is above the street noise and traffic sounds. 7) The house itself-two story ceiling, openness of living/dinning room area, great for parties, kitchen is a great area for caters, bedrooms on the backside are quiet, Shoji sliding doors throughout. 8) The birds-we are visited daily by a great variety of birds. 9) The proximity to Seattle and Bellevue-less than 10 min to Seattle and 15 min to Bellevue. 10) Great place to host parties at home at SeaFair Air Show. 11) The house was built in 1975, but was remodeled in the last three years.

(RLNE5479247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
2212 66th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 2212 66th Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 66th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2212 66th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 66th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2212 66th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2212 66th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 66th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 2212 66th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2212 66th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 66th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 66th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
