Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

8817 81st Dr NE

8817 81st Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8817 81st Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8817 81st Dr NE Available 11/15/19 Application Pending!!!!! Available soon! Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath pet friendly home - This single-family home backs up against a National Growth Protection Area in Marysville. Featuring a large master bedroom with en suite. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs and with laundry. Downstairs you will find an open concept living room / kitchen dining room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen offers lots of storage and granite slab countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

SQ FT: 1,817

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kellogg Marsh

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest

HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Pillchuck

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Cat and small dogs under 20 lbs

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: None

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $400

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5188572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8817 81st Dr NE have any available units?
8817 81st Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 81st Dr NE have?
Some of 8817 81st Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 81st Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
8817 81st Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 81st Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8817 81st Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 8817 81st Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 8817 81st Dr NE offers parking.
Does 8817 81st Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8817 81st Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 81st Dr NE have a pool?
No, 8817 81st Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 8817 81st Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 8817 81st Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 81st Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 81st Dr NE has units with dishwashers.

