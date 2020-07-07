Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8817 81st Dr NE Available 11/15/19 Application Pending!!!!! Available soon! Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath pet friendly home - This single-family home backs up against a National Growth Protection Area in Marysville. Featuring a large master bedroom with en suite. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs and with laundry. Downstairs you will find an open concept living room / kitchen dining room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen offers lots of storage and granite slab countertops and stainless-steel appliances.



SQ FT: 1,817



YEAR BUILT: 2007



COUNTY: Snohomish



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kellogg Marsh



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest



HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Pillchuck



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Cat and small dogs under 20 lbs



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: None



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.00



Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $400



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



