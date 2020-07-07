Amenities
8817 81st Dr NE Available 11/15/19 Application Pending!!!!! Available soon! Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath pet friendly home - This single-family home backs up against a National Growth Protection Area in Marysville. Featuring a large master bedroom with en suite. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs and with laundry. Downstairs you will find an open concept living room / kitchen dining room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen offers lots of storage and granite slab countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
SQ FT: 1,817
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Marysville
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kellogg Marsh
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest
HIGH SCHOOL: Marysville Pillchuck
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Cat and small dogs under 20 lbs
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: None
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,600.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $400
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet.
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
