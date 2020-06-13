/
11 Apartments for rent in Anacortes, WA📍
Skyline
1 Unit Available
6001 Sands Way #B
6001 Sands Way, Anacortes, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1036 sqft
Anacortes Duplex near beach and parks - Anacortes Duplex near Beach No Pets Allowed (RLNE5260908)
Skyline
1 Unit Available
5203 MacBeth Dr
5203 Macbeth Drive, Anacortes, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
5203 MacBeth Dr Available 07/01/20 5203 MacBeth Dr - (FOR RENT) Sleek, sophisticated, updated classic contemporary exterior.
Rockridge
1 Unit Available
3704 West 6th Street
3704 West 6th Street, Anacortes, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1036 sqft
3704 West 6th Street Available 07/10/20 3704 West 6th Street - One level home w/ level yard. Features include; Kitchen w/ dining area. Newer roof, flooring, heaters & paint. Attached garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.
1 Unit Available
1417 38th Street
1417 38th Street, Anacortes, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2033 sqft
1417 38th Street Available 06/22/20 1417 38th Street (Deskin Court) - One level home. Features include; Large, open kitchen w/ wet bar, computer/TV nook, dining area, living room w/ wood stove, & family room w/ built-in shelving.
Rockridge
1 Unit Available
3914 Cottage Place
3914 Cottage Place, Anacortes, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1891 sqft
3914 Cottage Place - Craftsman style home w/ view of the Guemes Channel. Private Club house w/BBQ patio and pathway is part of community common area. Features include: Kitchen w/ raised counter, granite counter tops, & built-in breakfast nook.
Rockridge
1 Unit Available
3711 West 10th Street
3711 West 10th Street, Anacortes, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2600 sqft
3711 West 10th Street - Enjoy panoramic views from this two story home in Rock Ridge.
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4309 Blue Herron Circle - #202
4309 Blue Heron Circle, Anacortes, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Home with Water view - Pet Friendly, Fully Furnished Condo (RLNE5090859)
1 Unit Available
632 W. Quail Ridge Place
632 Quail Ridge Pl, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Application Approved!! (P127) Spacious 3 Bedroom Home Close to Deception Pass! - Application Approved!! This 3 bedroom / 1.75 bath home is situated on cul-de-sac and located minutes from Deception Pass park.
1 Unit Available
661 Littlerock Court
661 Littlerock Court, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
661 Littlerock Court Available 07/06/20 661 Littlerock Ct. - Approx. 1194 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
1481 NW Almond Loop
1481 Northwest Almond Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1546 sqft
1481 NW Almond Loop Available 08/05/20 3br/2.5ba - Well Maintained Home in Nice Neighborhood - Located in Oak Harbor's Cherry Hill Subdivision, this well maintained 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
4326 Hamilton Drive
4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Anacortes rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Anacortes area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, Cascadia College, and City University of Seattle. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
