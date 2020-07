Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage accepts section 8 basketball court bike storage business center carport cc payments conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.



Our Marysville apartment’s interiors pay tribute to the natural design of the Northwest by creating a remote sanctuary with a modern-rustic style. Unique to the City of Marysville, our one-of-a-kind apartment features personal touches in a serene and quiet environment for maximum comfort.



At The Lodge Apartments, the intimate and elegant setting is nestled in the heart of the beautiful Snohomish County landscape in Marysville, with sweeping sunsets and majestic mountain views. The Lodge Clubhouse is the heart and soul of the social community, where you can interact with friends, family and neighbors; or retreat to a peaceful place, and cozy up to the crackling outdoor fireplace. Discover your next apartment at The Lodge.