8351 74th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Marysville For Lease $2450/Month - Beautiful Harbour Home Built 2016 - 2700+ Sq. Ft Two Story With Grand Entry Way, Located in Rock Creek Community. 4/bedrooms/2.5 baths Includes Gorgeous Master-Suite, Gourmet Kitchen w/Grand Island, Great Room With Gas Fireplace & Large Windows Allowing For Lots of Sunlight, Separate Dining Room Area Is A Plus, Hardwoods & Carpets throughout. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer Located Upstairs. Fully Fenced Backyard With Territorial Views & Patio Built For Great Entertaining or Kids Play Area. No Smoking.



Call For More Information - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 11/23/19 - 1:00 P.M - 3:00 P.M.



Portia Wright, Broker/PM

Champions Real Estate

425-327-8032



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5301737)