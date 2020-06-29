All apartments in Marysville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

8351 74th Pl NE

8351 74th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8351 74th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Marysville For Lease $2450/Month - Beautiful Harbour Home Built 2016 - 2700+ Sq. Ft Two Story With Grand Entry Way, Located in Rock Creek Community. 4/bedrooms/2.5 baths Includes Gorgeous Master-Suite, Gourmet Kitchen w/Grand Island, Great Room With Gas Fireplace & Large Windows Allowing For Lots of Sunlight, Separate Dining Room Area Is A Plus, Hardwoods & Carpets throughout. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer Located Upstairs. Fully Fenced Backyard With Territorial Views & Patio Built For Great Entertaining or Kids Play Area. No Smoking.

Call For More Information - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 11/23/19 - 1:00 P.M - 3:00 P.M.

Portia Wright, Broker/PM
Champions Real Estate
425-327-8032

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5301737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 74th Pl NE have any available units?
8351 74th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8351 74th Pl NE have?
Some of 8351 74th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8351 74th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
8351 74th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 74th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8351 74th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 8351 74th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 8351 74th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 8351 74th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8351 74th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 74th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 8351 74th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 8351 74th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 8351 74th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 74th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8351 74th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

