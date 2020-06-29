Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Comfortable craftsmanship and quality features. 4BR/2.5 BA, 2296 sf. 1990 home with Sweeping Territorial Views of Port Gardner and Olympics from two upper front rooms. Hardwood Floor entry, formal dining room, eloquent newly painted kitchen with island, kitchen nook overlooking fenced backyard with French Doors going out there from common area with gas fireplace. Master features view, 5-suite bath with oval tub and new flooring prior to move in and lighting. Three other bedrooms, one with view. Features – Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, new microwave and Smart Oven, Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Gas, and attached 3-car garage with remote for two. Tenant pays for all utilities, cable, wi-fi and, if desired, ADT security services. Exterior Features –lots of garden areas, mowing and trimming included. No Smoking on premises. Pets OK under 25#’s with references and refundable Pet Deposit. Prefer no cats.



Terms: 12+ lease then month-to-month, full month's rent, $2000 security deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, Landscaping/Utility Fee, if applicable, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250 x 1001) We could give you immediate access if you call prior to viewing to coordinate. This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk.



The address is 7017 53rd Pl NE, Marysville, 98270-8862.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports.