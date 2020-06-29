All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
7017 53rd Pl NE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

7017 53rd Pl NE

7017 53rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7017 53rd Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Comfortable craftsmanship and quality features. 4BR/2.5 BA, 2296 sf. 1990 home with Sweeping Territorial Views of Port Gardner and Olympics from two upper front rooms. Hardwood Floor entry, formal dining room, eloquent newly painted kitchen with island, kitchen nook overlooking fenced backyard with French Doors going out there from common area with gas fireplace. Master features view, 5-suite bath with oval tub and new flooring prior to move in and lighting. Three other bedrooms, one with view. Features – Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, new microwave and Smart Oven, Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Gas, and attached 3-car garage with remote for two. Tenant pays for all utilities, cable, wi-fi and, if desired, ADT security services. Exterior Features –lots of garden areas, mowing and trimming included. No Smoking on premises. Pets OK under 25#’s with references and refundable Pet Deposit. Prefer no cats.

Terms: 12+ lease then month-to-month, full month's rent, $2000 security deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, Landscaping/Utility Fee, if applicable, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250 x 1001) We could give you immediate access if you call prior to viewing to coordinate. This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk.

The address is 7017 53rd Pl NE, Marysville, 98270-8862.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 53rd Pl NE have any available units?
7017 53rd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 53rd Pl NE have?
Some of 7017 53rd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 53rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
7017 53rd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 53rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 53rd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 7017 53rd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 7017 53rd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 7017 53rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7017 53rd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 53rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 7017 53rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 7017 53rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 7017 53rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 53rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 53rd Pl NE has units with dishwashers.

