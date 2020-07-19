All apartments in Marysville
Marysville, WA
6509 81st Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6509 81st Street NE

6509 81st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6509 81st Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean 3bd/3bth home w/ Mother-in-law Suite in Marysville! - This clean and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Marysville is available for move in January 1st, 2019. Home showcases spacious living room with gas fire place, family room and kitchen. Downstairs features lovely mother-in-law suite with additional bedroom and bathroom. Home is fully fenced and offers 2 car garage with extra storage. Close to cedar crest golf course, local library, schools ,bus lines and shopping!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4592437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 81st Street NE have any available units?
6509 81st Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 81st Street NE have?
Some of 6509 81st Street NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 81st Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
6509 81st Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 81st Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 81st Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 6509 81st Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 6509 81st Street NE offers parking.
Does 6509 81st Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 81st Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 81st Street NE have a pool?
No, 6509 81st Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 6509 81st Street NE have accessible units?
No, 6509 81st Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 81st Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 81st Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
