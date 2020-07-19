6509 81st Street NE

Amenities

Clean 3bd/3bth home w/ Mother-in-law Suite in Marysville! - This clean and bright 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Marysville is available for move in January 1st, 2019. Home showcases spacious living room with gas fire place, family room and kitchen. Downstairs features lovely mother-in-law suite with additional bedroom and bathroom. Home is fully fenced and offers 2 car garage with extra storage. Close to cedar crest golf course, local library, schools ,bus lines and shopping!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



