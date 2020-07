Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom/ 2 bath house in Marysville, WA. This home is in the subdivision of Kellogg Village which includes 2 parks and outdoor basketball courts. This home has a two car garage, newer washer and dryer and fenced backyard. This home is currently occupied and not available until August 1st. Will start showing on July 13th, please contact me to set up an appointment.