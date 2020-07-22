All apartments in Marysville
4630 94th Pl NE

4630 94th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4630 94th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This updated, ranch-style home in a quiet neighborhood of Marysville won't last long. Not with this many amenities! Located just minutes from I-5 with easy commute to Everett and surrounding areas, you'll enjoy its proximity to Fred Meyers, shopping, restaurants, and more.

Walk in the front door and be greeted by the large living room with large picture window overlooking the front yard and street. The sparkling hardwood floors will catch youe eye at first before you gaze into the deep space created by the open floor plan. The dining area is between the kitchen and living room, and makes for easy meal prep.

A breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen is great for those early-morning getaways. The granite countertops and wood cabinetry sparkle under the overhead lights, and make for easy clean up. Kitchen appliances include: electric glasstop range, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, double s/s sink. Just off the kitchen is a family room with a view to the large backyard.

Down the hall are the 3 good-sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Other amenities include:

> Pantry
> Newer washer/dryer
> Large yard
> Handicap accessible
> Pedestal sink
> Setback thermostat

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,600 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; All utilities by tenant. last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed HD agreement holds this property exclusively for you.

Keywords: Boeing, Alderwood Mall, Cabelas, Tulalip Casino, Arlington, Hwy. 9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 94th Pl NE have any available units?
4630 94th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 94th Pl NE have?
Some of 4630 94th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 94th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4630 94th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 94th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 4630 94th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 4630 94th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 4630 94th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 4630 94th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 94th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 94th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4630 94th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4630 94th Pl NE have accessible units?
Yes, 4630 94th Pl NE has accessible units.
Does 4630 94th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 94th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
