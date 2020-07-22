4630 94th Pl NE

Amenities

This updated, ranch-style home in a quiet neighborhood of Marysville won't last long. Not with this many amenities! Located just minutes from I-5 with easy commute to Everett and surrounding areas, you'll enjoy its proximity to Fred Meyers, shopping, restaurants, and more.



Walk in the front door and be greeted by the large living room with large picture window overlooking the front yard and street. The sparkling hardwood floors will catch youe eye at first before you gaze into the deep space created by the open floor plan. The dining area is between the kitchen and living room, and makes for easy meal prep.



A breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen is great for those early-morning getaways. The granite countertops and wood cabinetry sparkle under the overhead lights, and make for easy clean up. Kitchen appliances include: electric glasstop range, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, double s/s sink. Just off the kitchen is a family room with a view to the large backyard.



Down the hall are the 3 good-sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Other amenities include:



> Pantry

> Newer washer/dryer

> Large yard

> Handicap accessible

> Pedestal sink

> Setback thermostat



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,600 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; All utilities by tenant. last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed HD agreement holds this property exclusively for you.



