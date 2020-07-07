Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1729 8th St NE Available 12/01/19 Cute and Cozy Newly Remodeled - Cute Newly remodeled home, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Stainless Steel appliances, stone counter tops, yard will be fully fenced. Water/Sewer/Garbage and Washer/Dryer Included. Garage is not included.



PUD AND LIMITED WIFI IS INCLUDED IN RENT.



Cat or SMALL dog under 20lbs ok.



No smoking



Please drive by this location before calling to schedule a showing



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT.



(RLNE2704334)