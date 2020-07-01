All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 10806 53rd Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
10806 53rd Dr NE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

10806 53rd Dr NE

10806 53rd Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10806 53rd Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10806 53rd Dr NE Available 04/20/20 Marysville Home - 2049 sqft, two story home, kitching, living and dining rooms, granite counter tops, gas heat and fireplace, breakfast nook, main floor bedroom and bath, large masterbed and bath, 3 car garage, fenced back yard, all appliances, w/d hook ups

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS PLEASE

No smoking on the premises and No pets.

Please drive by this location before calling to schedule a showing.

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH A DELTA AGENT!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 53rd Dr NE have any available units?
10806 53rd Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 53rd Dr NE have?
Some of 10806 53rd Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 53rd Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
10806 53rd Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 53rd Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 10806 53rd Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 10806 53rd Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 10806 53rd Dr NE offers parking.
Does 10806 53rd Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10806 53rd Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 53rd Dr NE have a pool?
No, 10806 53rd Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 10806 53rd Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 10806 53rd Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 53rd Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10806 53rd Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College