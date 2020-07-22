Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Newly Remodeled Kitchen - $2295 ~ 6708 164th St. SW Lynnwood home featuring hardwood floors throughout, a newly remodeled kitchen with spacious granite island, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, and plenty of cabinets for all kitchen storage needs. The kitchen also has access to a well sized deck that will come in handy when its time to entertain guests. Both main and master bathrooms have been updated. The lower floor includes a rec room, washer/dryer, half bath and a utility room. There is sliding glass door leading out to a well manicured yard and patio. Space for RV or boat parking and lawn service. Great location, award winning Edmonds School, non-smoking, no pets. Available now. KB



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5176067)