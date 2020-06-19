Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4610 192nd ST SW Available 09/23/19 Remodeled Rambler Available Now In Lynnwood! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 4610Lynnwood at gmail dot com



You will be amazed with the finishes in this remodeled rambler home. It has a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and white cabinets giving it a very clean and open look. The best part is that it has NO carpet! Spacious background perfect for entertaining with an oversized deck and fire pit.



Lynnwood is a growing rapidly and is apart of the Edmonds School District. You are just minutes away from the Alderwood Mall with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Many grocery options like Whole Foods, Costco and Fred Meyer right around the corner.Easy access to I-5 N &S/I-405.



The current residents are breaking the lease so it would be continuing out the current lease they have that ends 04/30/20.



It is available 09/23/19. If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/



(RLNE4049420)