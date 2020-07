Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

$2,490 - Convenient Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, End-Unit Townhome In Alderwood Manor area of Lynnwood next to Alderwood Mall With Great Amenities and huge 2 Car Garage with Storage. Very quiet and private location situated close to a private park and a short walk to Pioneer Park. The home is walking distance to Alderwood mall, restaurants, Lynnwood Recreation Center, Costco, Whole Foods, Target, H-Mart and many other shops.