Lynnwood, WA
17824 38th Pl W
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

17824 38th Pl W

17824 38th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

17824 38th Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted rambler - Lovely home, with a ton of space! 2 bedrooms on one side of the house. Kitchen, living and dining room are all open to one another. Nice big flat backyard, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large deck for entertaining. There is a two car garage included with storage space.
We require first deposit, and last months rent due upon lease signing (however last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history). Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com for more information and showings.

- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOxQ55IZYiw
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/0c7f4d4097
- $45 application fee per adult
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5069036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

