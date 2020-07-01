All apartments in Lynnwood
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
16416 56th Ave W
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

16416 56th Ave W

16416 56th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

16416 56th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4BR/2.5BA 2-Story Home in Lynnwood - Available Now. Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA, 2035 sf, 2-story home in a secluded location. The backyard with its patio and raised gardening areas is perfect for BBQ's & entertaining. The main level is an open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods in the entryway, kitchen with granite counters and eating area, formal living and dining rooms, family room with river rock faced gas fireplace and one bedroom. The upper level has three bedrooms, including master suite with a 5-piece bath. 3-car attached garage with plenty of room for everything. Minutes to freeways, shopping, schools and parks. Terms: Min. 12-month lease; $2,600 deposit; Pets considered on c/c basis with additional deposit; No smoking in or on the property. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a FilterEasy Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy Glas at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE4313248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16416 56th Ave W have any available units?
16416 56th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 16416 56th Ave W have?
Some of 16416 56th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16416 56th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
16416 56th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16416 56th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 16416 56th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 16416 56th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 16416 56th Ave W offers parking.
Does 16416 56th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16416 56th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16416 56th Ave W have a pool?
No, 16416 56th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 16416 56th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 16416 56th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 16416 56th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16416 56th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 16416 56th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 16416 56th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

