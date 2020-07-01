16416 56th Ave W

Amenities

Spacious 4BR/2.5BA 2-Story Home in Lynnwood - Available Now. Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA, 2035 sf, 2-story home in a secluded location. The backyard with its patio and raised gardening areas is perfect for BBQ's & entertaining. The main level is an open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods in the entryway, kitchen with granite counters and eating area, formal living and dining rooms, family room with river rock faced gas fireplace and one bedroom. The upper level has three bedrooms, including master suite with a 5-piece bath. 3-car attached garage with plenty of room for everything. Minutes to freeways, shopping, schools and parks. Terms: Min. 12-month lease; $2,600 deposit; Pets considered on c/c basis with additional deposit; No smoking in or on the property. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a FilterEasy Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy Glas at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



(RLNE4313248)