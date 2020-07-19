All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 7011 Cameo Dr. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
7011 Cameo Dr. SW
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

7011 Cameo Dr. SW

7011 Cameo Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7011 Cameo Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Tudor style 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2222 sq. ft. home - Tudor style 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2222 sq. ft. home in the Oakbrook neighborhood backing up to Chambers Creek Reserve. Move in ready with new carpet, hardwood floors, new paint inside and out. 3 large bedrooms and a master suite. Formal living, dining room, large kitchen with eating area and family room. 2 fireplaces (1 wood / 1 gas) Backyard is fully fence creating a peaceful retreat looking out to the reserve, or entertain on your large deck with gazebo.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4527199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW have any available units?
7011 Cameo Dr. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW have?
Some of 7011 Cameo Dr. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 Cameo Dr. SW currently offering any rent specials?
7011 Cameo Dr. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 Cameo Dr. SW pet-friendly?
No, 7011 Cameo Dr. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW offer parking?
No, 7011 Cameo Dr. SW does not offer parking.
Does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 Cameo Dr. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW have a pool?
No, 7011 Cameo Dr. SW does not have a pool.
Does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW have accessible units?
No, 7011 Cameo Dr. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 Cameo Dr. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7011 Cameo Dr. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College