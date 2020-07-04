6421 Montclair Ave SW

Amenities

CUTE little cottage *** Huge lot***big garden*** - Here is a HARD TO FIND 2 bed / 1 bath home nestled on a HUGE corner lot.

Has that "country feel" you want yet it is just 2 minutes to the Lakewood Towne Center!

HOUSE:

- 900 sq ft living space, 2 bdrms/1 bath, all on 1 level

- "Light & bright" remodeled interior

- Freshly painted / clean carpets

- Eating nook in country kitchen

- Washer/Dryer hook-ups

- Private wood deck on back of home

YARD:

- Detached original (old) garage, best for storage or work area (doesn't have a concrete floor)

- Large fenced back yard

- BIG fenced garden area!

- Corner lot (lots of parking available)

Vacant and ready now! Please feel free to drive by and watch the video on You Tube



ATTENTION! - Due to the COVID-19 situation we will only physically SHOW a property to people that have ALREADY APPLIED and their application has been APPROVED.



QUESTION - "Well what if I apply, pay my $50 fee, get approved, then go look at it and don't like it... then what?"

Answer : If that happens, we will reimburse the $50 application fee you paid... as a professional courtesy... and release you from any obligation on the property.



DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



Have questions? Call (253) 222 - 3387 Mon to Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm



(RLNE5697125)