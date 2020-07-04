All apartments in Lakewood
6421 Montclair Ave SW

6421 Montclair Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Montclair Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE little cottage *** Huge lot***big garden*** - Here is a HARD TO FIND 2 bed / 1 bath home nestled on a HUGE corner lot.
Has that "country feel" you want yet it is just 2 minutes to the Lakewood Towne Center!
HOUSE:
- 900 sq ft living space, 2 bdrms/1 bath, all on 1 level
- "Light & bright" remodeled interior
- Freshly painted / clean carpets
- Eating nook in country kitchen
- Washer/Dryer hook-ups
- Private wood deck on back of home
YARD:
- Detached original (old) garage, best for storage or work area (doesn't have a concrete floor)
- Large fenced back yard
- BIG fenced garden area!
- Corner lot (lots of parking available)
Vacant and ready now! Please feel free to drive by and watch the video on You Tube

ATTENTION! - Due to the COVID-19 situation we will only physically SHOW a property to people that have ALREADY APPLIED and their application has been APPROVED.

QUESTION - "Well what if I apply, pay my $50 fee, get approved, then go look at it and don't like it... then what?"
Answer : If that happens, we will reimburse the $50 application fee you paid... as a professional courtesy... and release you from any obligation on the property.

DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Have questions? Call (253) 222 - 3387 Mon to Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

(RLNE5697125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Montclair Ave SW have any available units?
6421 Montclair Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Montclair Ave SW have?
Some of 6421 Montclair Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Montclair Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Montclair Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Montclair Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Montclair Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6421 Montclair Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Montclair Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6421 Montclair Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Montclair Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Montclair Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6421 Montclair Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Montclair Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6421 Montclair Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Montclair Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Montclair Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

