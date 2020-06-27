5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable duplex unit is in a quiet neighborhood, yet minutes from I-5 & JBLM. Attached carport and fully fenced yard accompanying updated flooring, paint and window makes this an amazing unit. Schedule a viewing with Rently and apply online to make this your new home!

Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis. No cats! Water and sewage charge of $50 is additional to rent.

Applications accepted online ONLY, please apply at http://www.stabilityproperties.com/olympia-homes-for-rent#ad/982046



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/497007