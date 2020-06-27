All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, WA
5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412
5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412

5412 Detroit Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Lakewood
Location

5412 Detroit Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
This adorable duplex unit is in a quiet neighborhood, yet minutes from I-5 & JBLM. Attached carport and fully fenced yard accompanying updated flooring, paint and window makes this an amazing unit. Schedule a viewing with Rently and apply online to make this your new home!
Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis. No cats! Water and sewage charge of $50 is additional to rent.
Applications accepted online ONLY, please apply at http://www.stabilityproperties.com/olympia-homes-for-rent#ad/982046

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/497007

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 have any available units?
5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 have?
Some of 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 is pet friendly.
Does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 offers parking.
Does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 have a pool?
No, 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 have accessible units?
No, 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Detroit Avenue SW - 5412 has units with dishwashers.
