Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

4428 Rue Villa NE

4428 Rue Villa Street Northeast · (360) 871-2332
Location

4428 Rue Villa Street Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98310

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4428 Rue Villa NE · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4428 Rue Villa - WATERFRONT! - Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=apCDFdg9dBr

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Waterfront home conveniently located in Bremerton. Close to both local bases and the Bremerton ferry. The unit has recently been updated and will be repainted this summer. Large storage area under the home. Enjoy the sights and sounds of living on the water. You might not want to leave after seeing this place. It is sure to go fast!

Washer and Dryer are included. Utilities are not included. No pets. Lawn service is provided.

Rent: $1600 Deposit: $1550

Min of 650 credit score, must pass background, rental & credit check, must also make 3 times the rent.

Call 360-871-2332 ask for Aaron.

(RLNE5823884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Rue Villa NE have any available units?
4428 Rue Villa NE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4428 Rue Villa NE currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Rue Villa NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Rue Villa NE pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Rue Villa NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 4428 Rue Villa NE offer parking?
No, 4428 Rue Villa NE does not offer parking.
Does 4428 Rue Villa NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4428 Rue Villa NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Rue Villa NE have a pool?
No, 4428 Rue Villa NE does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Rue Villa NE have accessible units?
No, 4428 Rue Villa NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Rue Villa NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 Rue Villa NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4428 Rue Villa NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4428 Rue Villa NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4428 Rue Villa NE?
