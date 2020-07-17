4428 Rue Villa NE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

4428 Rue Villa - WATERFRONT! - Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=apCDFdg9dBr



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Waterfront home conveniently located in Bremerton. Close to both local bases and the Bremerton ferry. The unit has recently been updated and will be repainted this summer. Large storage area under the home. Enjoy the sights and sounds of living on the water. You might not want to leave after seeing this place. It is sure to go fast!



Washer and Dryer are included. Utilities are not included. No pets. Lawn service is provided.



Rent: $1600 Deposit: $1550



Min of 650 credit score, must pass background, rental & credit check, must also make 3 times the rent.



Call 360-871-2332 ask for Aaron.



(RLNE5823884)