3868 Redwing Trail Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Situated across from the Lake Symington Community park, this updated split-level home has a beautiful view of the lake and the Olympic Mountains as a backdrop. The upper level includes a living room with a fireplace and a bay window looking out toward the lake, a cedar paneled bonus room which can be used as a formal dining room or den, a breakfast nook, the kitchen with granite floor tiling, quartz counter tops, cherry wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, three bedrooms, and two full baths. The master bath is fully tiled with a Jacuzzi tub in addition to a full-sized shower. The downstairs has a large family room with a fireplace, a 3/4 bath with granite floor tiling and a laundry enclosure. In addition the house comes with all window coverings, triple-paned Penguin windows for energy efficiency, a two car garage, RV parking with electrical hook-up, a detached storage shed with a loft playhouse attached, and a fully fenced backyard. One pet may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and increased security deposit. This home is on a septic system and there will be an additional $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by, view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 7/21/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.