2925 NE 72nd Street

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this fantastic and affordable 3 bedroom split entry home in a CK neighborhood. Featuring a wood burning fireplace in the living room for those chilly evenings and a large family room/bonus area downstairs. A small pet may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment today and don't miss out on this great find.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now

