Kitsap County, WA
2925 NE 72nd Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:30 AM

2925 NE 72nd Street

2925 Northeast 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Northeast 72nd Street, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this fantastic and affordable 3 bedroom split entry home in a CK neighborhood. Featuring a wood burning fireplace in the living room for those chilly evenings and a large family room/bonus area downstairs. A small pet may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment today and don't miss out on this great find.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/948350?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 NE 72nd Street have any available units?
2925 NE 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 2925 NE 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2925 NE 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 NE 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 NE 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2925 NE 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 2925 NE 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2925 NE 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 NE 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 NE 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 2925 NE 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2925 NE 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2925 NE 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 NE 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 NE 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 NE 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 NE 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
