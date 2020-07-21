Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12783 Doby Lane SE Available 10/16/19 Spacious Olalla split level with 900 SQ Ft shop on property - This lovely split entry Olalla home is set in a lovely greenbelt area with lots of space for everyone.

Upper level has your open living/dining room and kitchen with range/oven and fridge. Built in cabinets and Pergo flooring make up this room.

Large bedroom on this floor with walk in closet and door to large private deck with stairs to the downstairs. Full bath finishes off the top floor

Lower level has your family room with high efficiency wood stove, and two good sized bedrooms, one with door to the concrete covered patio in the back yard.

bath and utility area with washer/dryer hookups as well on this floor.

Large detached shop, and fully fenced portion of the back yard for your animals and/or kids..;)

On a shared well and septic, so a flat $35 a month septic/well use fee covers usage costs. Electric heat pump. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Freshly painted and new carpeting

Pets of all sizes negotiable with additional deposit.



For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE4426997)