Kitsap County, WA
12783 Doby Lane SE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

12783 Doby Lane SE

12783 Doby Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

12783 Doby Lane Southeast, Kitsap County, WA 98359

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
12783 Doby Lane SE Available 10/16/19 Spacious Olalla split level with 900 SQ Ft shop on property - This lovely split entry Olalla home is set in a lovely greenbelt area with lots of space for everyone.
Upper level has your open living/dining room and kitchen with range/oven and fridge. Built in cabinets and Pergo flooring make up this room.
Large bedroom on this floor with walk in closet and door to large private deck with stairs to the downstairs. Full bath finishes off the top floor
Lower level has your family room with high efficiency wood stove, and two good sized bedrooms, one with door to the concrete covered patio in the back yard.
bath and utility area with washer/dryer hookups as well on this floor.
Large detached shop, and fully fenced portion of the back yard for your animals and/or kids..;)
On a shared well and septic, so a flat $35 a month septic/well use fee covers usage costs. Electric heat pump. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Freshly painted and new carpeting
Pets of all sizes negotiable with additional deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE have any available units?
12783 Doby Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 12783 Doby Lane SE have?
Some of 12783 Doby Lane SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12783 Doby Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
12783 Doby Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12783 Doby Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12783 Doby Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 12783 Doby Lane SE offers parking.
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12783 Doby Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE have a pool?
No, 12783 Doby Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 12783 Doby Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12783 Doby Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12783 Doby Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12783 Doby Lane SE has units with air conditioning.
