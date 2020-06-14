Apartment List
232 Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA with garage

Woodinville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Town Center
Town Center
22 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.

Evergreen Hill
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

Evergreen Hill
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12530 NE 138th Pl
12530 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1680 sqft
12530 NE 138th Pl Available 08/01/20 Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home - Desirable Kingsgate neighborhood home. Large 0.20 ac flat lot Attached 2 car garage Sun/rec room.

Evergreen Hill
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23929 57th Ave SE
23929 57th Avenue Southeast, Maltby, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2290 sqft
4 BD 3 BA House for rent - $3,850.00- Available now - Beautiful 4 BD 3 BA two-story single family home for rent for $3,850.00 per month. This house is located off of highway 522 in very quiet and secluded neighborhood in the Highland Park Estates.

Evergreen Hill
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12720 NE 144th St., #D201
12720 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
935 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Perfect Kirkland Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.
Bear Creek
Bear Creek
16 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,481
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Downtown Redmond
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Downtown Redmond
$
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,585
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Canyon Park
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
South Juanita
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Downtown Redmond
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Downtown Redmond
$
Downtown Redmond
11 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,448
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
South Juanita
South Juanita
6 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,865
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
North Creek-195th
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
South Juanita
South Juanita
10 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
North Juanita
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Downtown Redmond
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
South Juanita
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Woodinville is home to more than 50 wineries and at least one whiskey distillery, which makes it perfect for the aspiring sommelier.

Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here. See more

Woodinville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

