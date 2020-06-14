232 Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA with garage
Woodinville is home to more than 50 wineries and at least one whiskey distillery, which makes it perfect for the aspiring sommelier.
Woodinville is a relatively small city; it has a little over 10,000 residents according to the most recent census. It is considered a part of the Seattle Metropolitan area. This makes it the perfect choice for anybody who is looking to live in a small city with all of the perks of a big one. The majority of Woodinville residents are families. But if you live alone, with roommates or just some pets, you will still fit in here. See more
Woodinville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.