227 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with garage

There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!

Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more