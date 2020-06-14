Apartment List
WA
/
bothell west
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

227 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with garage

Bothell West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2418 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2556 sqft
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19102 20th Dr SE,
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1288 sqft
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132 Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1 Unit Available
315 221st Place SW
315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2279 sqft
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
City Guide for Bothell West, WA

There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!

Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bothell West, WA

Bothell West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

