227 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with garage
There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!
Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more
Bothell West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.