8226 126th Ave NE #A-12

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Excellent Kirkland location, Ground floor condo! Two Parking Spots!!!!! - Very spacious 2 Bedroom Condo close to Downtown Kirkland and minutes to downtown Redmond. Excellent location, close to transportation, shopping, parks and more! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, condo has a nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms are quite spacious with lots of closet space. Each bedroom has it's own attached full bath. Great roommate set up. Large open living/dining space with wood burning fireplace. Patio with extra storage. Two assigned parking spaces.
SQ. FT: 1073
YEAR BUILT: 1985
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Rose Park
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Rose Hill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northstar
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,400.00
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $300.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4166699)