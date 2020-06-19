8226 126th Ave NE #A-12

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Excellent Kirkland location, Ground floor condo! Two Parking Spots!!!!! - Very spacious 2 Bedroom Condo close to Downtown Kirkland and minutes to downtown Redmond. Excellent location, close to transportation, shopping, parks and more! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, condo has a nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms are quite spacious with lots of closet space. Each bedroom has it's own attached full bath. Great roommate set up. Large open living/dining space with wood burning fireplace. Patio with extra storage. Two assigned parking spaces.



SQ. FT: 1073



YEAR BUILT: 1985



COUNTY: King County



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Rose Park



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Rose Hill

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northstar

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,400.00

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $300.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



(RLNE4166699)