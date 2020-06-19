All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

8226 126th Ave NE #A-12

8226 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8226 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Excellent Kirkland location, Ground floor condo! Two Parking Spots!!!!! - Very spacious 2 Bedroom Condo close to Downtown Kirkland and minutes to downtown Redmond. Excellent location, close to transportation, shopping, parks and more! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, condo has a nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms are quite spacious with lots of closet space. Each bedroom has it's own attached full bath. Great roommate set up. Large open living/dining space with wood burning fireplace. Patio with extra storage. Two assigned parking spaces.

SQ. FT: 1073

YEAR BUILT: 1985

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Rose Park

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Rose Hill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northstar
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,400.00
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $300.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4166699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have any available units?
8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have?
Some of 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 currently offering any rent specials?
8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 is pet friendly.
Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 offer parking?
Yes, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 offers parking.
Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have a pool?
No, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 does not have a pool.
Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have accessible units?
No, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 126th Ave NE #A-12 does not have units with air conditioning.
