14021 110th PL NE Available 08/10/19 Kirkland Home -

Centrally located Kirkland home on a cul-de-sac just a few blocks from Heller Keller Elementary School. This home features a lower level that has second kitchen, bedroom, family room with FP, W/D and slider leading the outside patio. The upper level of this home features a formal dining area, kitchen with tile flooring, family room and slider to a beautiful covered deck. There is also a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The large backyard is fully fenced. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



