All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 14021 110th PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14021 110th PL NE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

14021 110th PL NE

14021 110th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14021 110th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14021 110th PL NE Available 08/10/19 Kirkland Home -
Centrally located Kirkland home on a cul-de-sac just a few blocks from Heller Keller Elementary School. This home features a lower level that has second kitchen, bedroom, family room with FP, W/D and slider leading the outside patio. The upper level of this home features a formal dining area, kitchen with tile flooring, family room and slider to a beautiful covered deck. There is also a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. The large backyard is fully fenced. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4980398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14021 110th PL NE have any available units?
14021 110th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 14021 110th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14021 110th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14021 110th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14021 110th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14021 110th PL NE offer parking?
No, 14021 110th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 14021 110th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14021 110th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14021 110th PL NE have a pool?
No, 14021 110th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 14021 110th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14021 110th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14021 110th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14021 110th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14021 110th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14021 110th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus