29422 384th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

3Bed 1Bath Home on Acreage w/ Garden Space and Private Drive - Welcome Home! The tree house is nestled on a private driveway on 1.72 acres. Garden space is plentiful, the yard is easily maintained, a fire pit nearby, and a spacious deck. Not only are the outside living spaces welcoming, but the house has a nice open floor plan with an updated kitchen. Breakfast bar/eating area, granite counters, stainless appliances, and more. If you are looking for peace and quiet - you've found it. Lots of natural light, wood floors, and plenty of room for storage in the basement. Propane tank on site - forced air heating.



Call today to apply!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4750469)