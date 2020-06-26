9823 S 229th Pl

Amenities
*House is currently occupied, please contact for showing*
Available July 1st.
Pet Deposit: $250/pet + $50/mo pet rent
Enjoy a contemporary architectural home loaded with style! Open luxury Kitchen, 3cm Quartz counters, full height backsplash, under cab lighting, Stainless Steel appliances including fridge, air conditioning, bedroom on main floor with 3/4 bath, spacious rooms, detailed 5 piece Master w/ walk-in Closet, Bonus room, over sized Utility room w/ sink, covered outdoor patio w/ BBQ gas stub, front & backyard landscaped, fully fenced and a 2 car garage. Easy access to WA-167 and I-405 and less than a 5 minute drive to Sounder's Kent Station.
Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas.