9823 S 229th Pl
Last updated June 16 2019 at 7:13 AM

9823 S 229th Pl

9823 S 229th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9823 S 229th Pl, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*House is currently occupied, please contact for showing*

Available July 1st.

Pet Deposit: $250/pet + $50/mo pet rent

Enjoy a contemporary architectural home loaded with style! Open luxury Kitchen, 3cm Quartz counters, full height backsplash, under cab lighting, Stainless Steel appliances including fridge, air conditioning, bedroom on main floor with 3/4 bath, spacious rooms, detailed 5 piece Master w/ walk-in Closet, Bonus room, over sized Utility room w/ sink, covered outdoor patio w/ BBQ gas stub, front & backyard landscaped, fully fenced and a 2 car garage. Easy access to WA-167 and I-405 and less than a 5 minute drive to Sounder's Kent Station.
Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 S 229th Pl have any available units?
9823 S 229th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 9823 S 229th Pl have?
Some of 9823 S 229th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9823 S 229th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9823 S 229th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 S 229th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9823 S 229th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9823 S 229th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9823 S 229th Pl offers parking.
Does 9823 S 229th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9823 S 229th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 S 229th Pl have a pool?
No, 9823 S 229th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9823 S 229th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9823 S 229th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 S 229th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9823 S 229th Pl has units with dishwashers.
