9823 S 229th Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*House is currently occupied, please contact for showing*



Available July 1st.



Pet Deposit: $250/pet + $50/mo pet rent



Enjoy a contemporary architectural home loaded with style! Open luxury Kitchen, 3cm Quartz counters, full height backsplash, under cab lighting, Stainless Steel appliances including fridge, air conditioning, bedroom on main floor with 3/4 bath, spacious rooms, detailed 5 piece Master w/ walk-in Closet, Bonus room, over sized Utility room w/ sink, covered outdoor patio w/ BBQ gas stub, front & backyard landscaped, fully fenced and a 2 car garage. Easy access to WA-167 and I-405 and less than a 5 minute drive to Sounder's Kent Station.

Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas.