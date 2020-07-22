All apartments in Kent
925 E Smith St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

925 E Smith St

925 East Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 East Smith Street, Kent, WA 98030
Mill Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient Kent Home Ready for Lease - Spacious & supper clean 2-Story home features jet tub, rounded corners, bay window, ceiling fan, & wood-wrapped windows. Pergo-hrdwd flrs are through out main level, stairs & hallway on upper level. Formal living & dining rms, family rm w/ cozy gas fireplace & sliding glass door leading out to the entertainment deck. Spacious kitchen with extra cabinets and large windows. Master bedroom has its own private bath and walk -in closet. Oversized 2 car garages w/ extra parking space for RV/boat. Security Deposit, $2250 and 1st month rent required for Move-In. One Year lease. Minimum Credit score 650, Income must be 2.5 x rent per month, No Evictions or Rental Judgments. No smoking of any kind including recreational, vaping, ecigarettes, NO SMOKING. Tenants pay ALL utilities. ** NO HOME DAYCARE ALLOWED **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 E Smith St have any available units?
925 E Smith St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 E Smith St have?
Some of 925 E Smith St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 E Smith St currently offering any rent specials?
925 E Smith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 E Smith St pet-friendly?
No, 925 E Smith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 925 E Smith St offer parking?
Yes, 925 E Smith St offers parking.
Does 925 E Smith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 E Smith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 E Smith St have a pool?
No, 925 E Smith St does not have a pool.
Does 925 E Smith St have accessible units?
No, 925 E Smith St does not have accessible units.
Does 925 E Smith St have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 E Smith St does not have units with dishwashers.
