621 Van De Vanter Ave

Renovated Beauty 5 beds 2 bath in Downtown of Kent - Property Id: 167116



Beautiful renovated home within minutes from Downtown of Kent, Crossgate Shopping Center, Kent Bus & Train Station, Amazon, Boeing, LA Fitness and easy access to freeway. Located in the best school district in the city of Kent. Large backyard with greens is a perfect place to relax on the weekend. Lovely hardwoods & wood burning fireplace greet you upon entry.



Ideal location for Amazon and Boeing employees! Allow sub lease so you can share room with your friends and co-workers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167116p

No Dogs Allowed



