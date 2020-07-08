All apartments in Kent
621 Van De Vanter Ave
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

621 Van De Vanter Ave

621 Van De Vanter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

621 Van De Vanter Avenue, Kent, WA 98030
Scenic Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Renovated Beauty 5 beds 2 bath in Downtown of Kent - Property Id: 167116

Beautiful renovated home within minutes from Downtown of Kent, Crossgate Shopping Center, Kent Bus & Train Station, Amazon, Boeing, LA Fitness and easy access to freeway. Located in the best school district in the city of Kent. Large backyard with greens is a perfect place to relax on the weekend. Lovely hardwoods & wood burning fireplace greet you upon entry.

Ideal location for Amazon and Boeing employees! Allow sub lease so you can share room with your friends and co-workers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167116p
Property Id 167116

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5286917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Van De Vanter Ave have any available units?
621 Van De Vanter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Van De Vanter Ave have?
Some of 621 Van De Vanter Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Van De Vanter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
621 Van De Vanter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Van De Vanter Ave pet-friendly?
No, 621 Van De Vanter Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 621 Van De Vanter Ave offer parking?
No, 621 Van De Vanter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 621 Van De Vanter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Van De Vanter Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Van De Vanter Ave have a pool?
No, 621 Van De Vanter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 621 Van De Vanter Ave have accessible units?
No, 621 Van De Vanter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Van De Vanter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Van De Vanter Ave has units with dishwashers.

