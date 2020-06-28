All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 4531 S. 256th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
4531 S. 256th St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

4531 S. 256th St

4531 South 256th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4531 South 256th Street, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom home available now!! Located on the Westhill of Kent!! - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom home with beautiful sparkling quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances and white cabinets! Lots of space in 2 car parking garage, fenced back yard and landscaping is included!! There is also additional parking on the side of the house for RV parking if needed! Home is located on the West hill of Kent and is conveniently located near the sound transit center and SR167! This home wont last long, call me now to schedule a tour!!

Chanleap Lu 206.753.7546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 S. 256th St have any available units?
4531 S. 256th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 4531 S. 256th St currently offering any rent specials?
4531 S. 256th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 S. 256th St pet-friendly?
No, 4531 S. 256th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 4531 S. 256th St offer parking?
Yes, 4531 S. 256th St offers parking.
Does 4531 S. 256th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 S. 256th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 S. 256th St have a pool?
No, 4531 S. 256th St does not have a pool.
Does 4531 S. 256th St have accessible units?
No, 4531 S. 256th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 S. 256th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 S. 256th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 S. 256th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 S. 256th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College