Kent, WA
28036 136th Pl SE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

28036 136th Pl SE

28036 136th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

28036 136th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
28036 136th Pl SE Available 06/01/20 Eagle Creek 2-Story 3 Bedroom Home in Kent! - Enjoy life in this fabulous Eagle Creek 2 Story home! The 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features alley access to the 2 Car Garage, a low maintenance front yard, and a charming front porch! On the main floor, you will find an open floor plan living room with gas fireplace, dining room, guest bathroom and the kitchen with a pantry and ample storage. Upstairs is the master suite with large walk-in closet and 5-piece bath with soaking tub. You will also find 2 additional bedrooms, laundry room, and a loft! Washer dryer not included. Short drive to HWY 18, schools, parks, shopping and restaurants!

Terms: 12 month lease. First month rent $2350 and deposit $2350; Application fee of $40. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional deposit, Sorry no smoking.

Please email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken to me directly.

(RLNE2589226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28036 136th Pl SE have any available units?
28036 136th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 28036 136th Pl SE have?
Some of 28036 136th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28036 136th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
28036 136th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28036 136th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 28036 136th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 28036 136th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 28036 136th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 28036 136th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28036 136th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28036 136th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 28036 136th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 28036 136th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 28036 136th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 28036 136th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 28036 136th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
