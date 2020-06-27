Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

28036 136th Pl SE Available 06/01/20 Eagle Creek 2-Story 3 Bedroom Home in Kent! - Enjoy life in this fabulous Eagle Creek 2 Story home! The 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features alley access to the 2 Car Garage, a low maintenance front yard, and a charming front porch! On the main floor, you will find an open floor plan living room with gas fireplace, dining room, guest bathroom and the kitchen with a pantry and ample storage. Upstairs is the master suite with large walk-in closet and 5-piece bath with soaking tub. You will also find 2 additional bedrooms, laundry room, and a loft! Washer dryer not included. Short drive to HWY 18, schools, parks, shopping and restaurants!



Terms: 12 month lease. First month rent $2350 and deposit $2350; Application fee of $40. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional deposit, Sorry no smoking.



Please email arjitabansal@wpmsouth.com for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken to me directly.



(RLNE2589226)