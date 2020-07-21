All apartments in Kent
27112 36th Ave S

27112 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

27112 36th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
27112 36th Ave S Available 08/01/20 beautiful home at great location large deck and fenced back yard - This house has been updated one year ago with new kitchen, appliances and bathrooms, new roof and paint etc.
(exterior photo is from before remodel, will be updated soon. The exterior color is now blue)

Entering into this split level house you will see a large living room connected to dining area, deck and kitchen with large windows. It has three bedrooms upstairs with a shower in the master suite, a full bath in main bathroom in the hall way. It has a bathroom with shower downstairs. The big family room downstairs has a door by the hall way, a sliding door leads to the fully fenced private backyard. The family room can be used as a fourth bedroom if needed.
Two car attached garage.
Currently occupied please do not disturb tenants

Great location with easy access to free way.

Available 8/1/2020.

Pets are considered depending on kind and size. Please call to discuss 425-802-1308.

(RLNE4972898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

