All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 27054 111th Ct. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
27054 111th Ct. SE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

27054 111th Ct. SE

27054 111th Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

27054 111th Ct SE, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
27054 111th Ct. SE Available 07/06/19 Charming Home in Acho Glen Neighborhood in Kent! - Excellent Rental Home in a quiet neighborhood! Close to freeways & shopping centers. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a lot of windows for added light. This 2 story home is located in the sought after Acho Glen neighborhood. Large master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower, 3 huge bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Oversized kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Kitchen opens to family room with a brick fireplace and slider to fenced backyard (no gate on each side). Stained deck, outside accent lights & koi pond make this home ideal for entertaining! Good solar potential. Well landscaped.

Nearby schools include Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Kent-Meridian High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Availability: Available after 7/6/2019

#589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have any available units?
27054 111th Ct. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27054 111th Ct. SE have?
Some of 27054 111th Ct. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27054 111th Ct. SE currently offering any rent specials?
27054 111th Ct. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27054 111th Ct. SE pet-friendly?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE offer parking?
Yes, 27054 111th Ct. SE offers parking.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have a pool?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not have a pool.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have accessible units?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27054 111th Ct. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27054 111th Ct. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKent 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College