Amenities

w/d hookup stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Condo in a very convenient location! - W/S/G included in the rent!



**ABOUT AREA**

-Very convenient for lots of shopping!!!

-Easy access to places to eat!

-Close to parks and lakes



*ABOUT APARTMENT**



- 2 bed, 2 bath apartment

- Wood-burn fireplace

- Plenty of storage

- Washer and dryer hookups

- Stainless steel appliances



https://www.dimensionpm.com/available-properties/



(RLNE4633800)