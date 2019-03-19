All apartments in Kent
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

26244 39th Pl S

26244 39th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

26244 39th Place South, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
Spacious 3-Tiered 4 Bedroom House with Huge Yard Near Lake Fenwick! - **Application Pending**
You'll fall in love with this spacious 4-bedroom home in Kent, just blocks from Lake Fenwick Park! If you love to cook and/or entertain, you won't want to miss the large open kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, opening into the dining room! Plenty of room to stretch out in the sunken living room and family/rec room downstairs, where you can cozy up to the wood-burning stove during the colder months.

The gorgeously landscaped backyard is a real treat, with a deck, large paved area, and a "bonus yard" set up above, with a brick fire pit!! Time for bonfires and s'mores! Fully fenced, this is the perfect spot for pups and kiddos to roam!

**Dogs under 40lbs considered on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit. No cats.**

Armando@havenrent.com

#4060

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5009129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26244 39th Pl S have any available units?
26244 39th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26244 39th Pl S have?
Some of 26244 39th Pl S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26244 39th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
26244 39th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26244 39th Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 26244 39th Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 26244 39th Pl S offer parking?
No, 26244 39th Pl S does not offer parking.
Does 26244 39th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26244 39th Pl S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26244 39th Pl S have a pool?
No, 26244 39th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 26244 39th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 26244 39th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 26244 39th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 26244 39th Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.
