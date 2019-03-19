26244 39th Pl S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

Spacious 3-Tiered 4 Bedroom House with Huge Yard Near Lake Fenwick! - **Application Pending**

You'll fall in love with this spacious 4-bedroom home in Kent, just blocks from Lake Fenwick Park! If you love to cook and/or entertain, you won't want to miss the large open kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, opening into the dining room! Plenty of room to stretch out in the sunken living room and family/rec room downstairs, where you can cozy up to the wood-burning stove during the colder months.



The gorgeously landscaped backyard is a real treat, with a deck, large paved area, and a "bonus yard" set up above, with a brick fire pit!! Time for bonfires and s'mores! Fully fenced, this is the perfect spot for pups and kiddos to roam!



**Dogs under 40lbs considered on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit. No cats.**



