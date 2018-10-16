All apartments in Kent
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:34 AM

26205 116th Avenue Southeast

26205 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26205 116th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You don't want to miss this amazing two bedroom condo in Aspen Grove. It has been fully updated with new carpet, freshly painted throughout and new flooring The kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinet space. The living room features a wood burning fire place and leads to the back door with a private patio and a storage. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit. The master bedroom has a HUGE walk-in closet and access to the bathroom from inside the bedroom. The smaller bedroom includes plenty of storage space with two closets in it. The unit will come with 1 parking stall and one garage. Parking is very strictly enforced, no more than two cars. The community has a pool and lots of grassy areas! This is a NON-SMOKING and NO PET property. The rent is $1,445 and includes, water, sewer and garbage. $1,000.00 Security Deposit is fully refundable. $40 Application Fee for each person over 18. To schedule your self showing, please visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1074538, and click the blue "Schedule a Showing button" For more information please contact Adriana 253-852-8198.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
26205 116th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 26205 116th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26205 116th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
26205 116th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26205 116th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 26205 116th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 26205 116th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26205 116th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 26205 116th Avenue Southeast has a pool.
Does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 26205 116th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 26205 116th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 26205 116th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
