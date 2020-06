Amenities

23806 102nd Ave SE #F4 - (FOR RENT) Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the living room. Master is spacious and offers a walk through closet. Has a balcony with storage closet. Close to grocery, stores, restaurants and commercial area. Accessible to public transportation. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5613012)