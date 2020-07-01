23631 99th Avenue South

Amenities
Magnificent, 4 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in an energetic neighborhood in Kent.
The charming unfurnished interior features hardwood floor for the main entrance, laminate floors in the family room, kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet floors for the bedrooms and dining room, and cozy fireplace. The L-shape kitchen with an island eat-in counter is complete with fine wooden cabinets with plenty of storage, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer, for climate control there are central air conditioning, forced-air heating, and double pane/storm windows.
The exterior features a lawn, patio, and spacious fenced yard with a storage shed.
There is a 3-car attached covered garage.
Strictly no pets are allowed on the property.
Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity.
Landlord will handle the landscaping.
Nearby Parks: East Hill Park, Walnut Grove Park, Canterbury Park, and Morrill Meadows Park.
Nearby Schools:
Meridian Middle School - 1.34 miles, 4/10
Panther Lake Elementary School - 1.37 miles, 5/10
Emerald Park Elementary School - 1.83 miles, 7/10
Martin Sortun Elementary School - 1.92 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
158 - 0.2 mile
168 - 0.2 mile
916 - 0.2 mile
164 - 0.2 mile
Rail Lines:
Sounder Lakewood - Seattle - 1.2 mile
(RLNE5225460)