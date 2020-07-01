All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 23631 99th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
23631 99th Avenue South
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

23631 99th Avenue South

23631 99th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23631 99th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent, 4 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in an energetic neighborhood in Kent.

The charming unfurnished interior features hardwood floor for the main entrance, laminate floors in the family room, kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet floors for the bedrooms and dining room, and cozy fireplace. The L-shape kitchen with an island eat-in counter is complete with fine wooden cabinets with plenty of storage, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer, for climate control there are central air conditioning, forced-air heating, and double pane/storm windows.

The exterior features a lawn, patio, and spacious fenced yard with a storage shed.

There is a 3-car attached covered garage.

Strictly no pets are allowed on the property.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity.
Landlord will handle the landscaping.

Nearby Parks: East Hill Park, Walnut Grove Park, Canterbury Park, and Morrill Meadows Park.

Nearby Schools:
Meridian Middle School - 1.34 miles, 4/10
Panther Lake Elementary School - 1.37 miles, 5/10
Emerald Park Elementary School - 1.83 miles, 7/10
Martin Sortun Elementary School - 1.92 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
158 - 0.2 mile
168 - 0.2 mile
916 - 0.2 mile
164 - 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
Sounder Lakewood - Seattle - 1.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23631 99th Avenue South have any available units?
23631 99th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23631 99th Avenue South have?
Some of 23631 99th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23631 99th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
23631 99th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23631 99th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 23631 99th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23631 99th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 23631 99th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 23631 99th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23631 99th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23631 99th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 23631 99th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 23631 99th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 23631 99th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 23631 99th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23631 99th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College