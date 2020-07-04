23412 55th Ave S

Amenities

This lovely townhome has all the modern conveniences to give your busy life a sanctuary for comfortable living. Conveniently located in the heart of the Kent valley, enjoy short commutes to many locations with easy access to I-5 and Hwy. 167. The 3 bdrm./2.5 bath layout of over 1,400 sq.ft. will give you ample room to kick off your shoes and take it easy.



Enjoy views of Mt. Rainier and the Kent lakes from your living room and master bedroom. The wood-burning fireplace in the living room will keep you nice and cozy, particularly if you ever lose power!



Other amenities include dishwasher, W/D, over-range microwave, 1-car garage, and more. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry for storing lots of shoes and clothes. The beautifully tiled tub surround will bring extra comfort to a soothing, hot bath or shower.



At the other end of the hall is another huge bedroom. It shares a full bath with the third bedroom. A half-bath with laundry room downstairs is convenient and versatile.



Terms: 10-month lease . $1,700 security deposit. Renter's insurance required. $300 admin fee. $40/adult app fee. $95/mo. utility surcharge which covers water and sewer. Last mo. rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. $40/adult app. fee. No smoking. No pets. Renters insurance required.