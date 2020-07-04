All apartments in Kent
23412 55th Ave S
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

23412 55th Ave S

23412 55th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

23412 55th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely townhome has all the modern conveniences to give your busy life a sanctuary for comfortable living. Conveniently located in the heart of the Kent valley, enjoy short commutes to many locations with easy access to I-5 and Hwy. 167. The 3 bdrm./2.5 bath layout of over 1,400 sq.ft. will give you ample room to kick off your shoes and take it easy.

Enjoy views of Mt. Rainier and the Kent lakes from your living room and master bedroom. The wood-burning fireplace in the living room will keep you nice and cozy, particularly if you ever lose power!

Other amenities include dishwasher, W/D, over-range microwave, 1-car garage, and more. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry for storing lots of shoes and clothes. The beautifully tiled tub surround will bring extra comfort to a soothing, hot bath or shower.

At the other end of the hall is another huge bedroom. It shares a full bath with the third bedroom. A half-bath with laundry room downstairs is convenient and versatile.

Terms: 10-month lease . $1,700 security deposit. Renter's insurance required. $300 admin fee. $40/adult app fee. $95/mo. utility surcharge which covers water and sewer. Last mo. rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. $40/adult app. fee. No smoking. No pets. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23412 55th Ave S have any available units?
23412 55th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23412 55th Ave S have?
Some of 23412 55th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23412 55th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
23412 55th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23412 55th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 23412 55th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23412 55th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 23412 55th Ave S offers parking.
Does 23412 55th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23412 55th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23412 55th Ave S have a pool?
No, 23412 55th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 23412 55th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 23412 55th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 23412 55th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23412 55th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

