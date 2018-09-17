All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 23312 112th Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
23312 112th Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23312 112th Avenue Southeast

23312 112th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23312 112th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy rambler in Kent available now. This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom unit has new carpets and new paint. The living room and dining room features a cathedral ceiling. The kitchen has a wood burning fireplace and hardwood flooring. Two midsize bedrooms and a great size master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. The bathroom has double sinks, vanity and a linen closet. Two car garage with remotes and parking pad in the front. Laundry hook-ups only. $1200 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 application fee per adult. NO Pets and NO smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Maria at 252-852-8195 ext. 221 or email at mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
23312 112th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 23312 112th Avenue Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23312 112th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
23312 112th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23312 112th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 23312 112th Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 23312 112th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23312 112th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 23312 112th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 23312 112th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 23312 112th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 23312 112th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College