23312 112th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy rambler in Kent available now. This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom unit has new carpets and new paint. The living room and dining room features a cathedral ceiling. The kitchen has a wood burning fireplace and hardwood flooring. Two midsize bedrooms and a great size master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. The bathroom has double sinks, vanity and a linen closet. Two car garage with remotes and parking pad in the front. Laundry hook-ups only. $1200 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 application fee per adult. NO Pets and NO smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Maria at 252-852-8195 ext. 221 or email at mgarcia@bell-anderson.net.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.