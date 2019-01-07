23209 56th Avenue S

Amenities

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/6166d39004/23209-56th-ave-s-kent-wa-98032 Featuring new paint, garage & parking spot, steel faced appliances, and space maximizing layout, you can rest easy here after a long day! Located in between I-5 and 167 freeways are just moments away. Seatac Airport is 20 mins away. Its 6 minutes to Blue Origin, a 20 min drive to Renton Landing, 40 minutes to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Schools: O'Brien (K-6) Mill Creek (Middle), High (Meridian). $2100 refundable security deposit. $520 additional refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 min credit score required. Verifiable, current-household, income exceeding 3x rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application. Criminal screening.